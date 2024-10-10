Reacher will be getting a fourth season too

HQ

Prime Video has decided to lock down Alan Ritchson and secure the future of the Reacher series. Ahead of the third season of the show arriving sometime in 2025, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios has decided to greenlight a fourth season already, meaning we will hopefully be looking forward to another batch of Reacher episodes sometime in 2026 too.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios said: "Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season."

This is all on top of Prime Video also recently affirming that a Neagley spinoff series is in development too. Essentially, if you have been hoping for more Reacher action, the next few years will have plenty to offer on this front.