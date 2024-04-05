Reacher star Alan Ritchson: "I would love to play Batman"

HQ

When James Gunn and Peter Safran presented their plans for the new cinematic DC Universe, they confirmed that we would get two separate Batmans (Batmen?), as Matt Reeves' The Batman series won't be a part of DCU.

This means that Robert Pattinson will continue to play the character in these movies, while there will be another Batman in the DCU. It has still not been confirmed who will get the honour of playing this version of the Caped Crusader, but we know of someone who is really interested in doing so. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Reacher star Alan Ritchson makes no secret that he really, really, really wants to play Bruce Wayne:

"I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops: 'I wanna be Bruce Wayne!' Here's the thing about Batman. You know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. He's inventive, and he's got all the gadgets, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy. And, also, to have a cave with, like hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles."

We could easily see Ritchson as Bruce Wayne and he definitely have a superhero compatible look, but what do you think. Would he be the best choice or is there anyone else you would prefer?