Reacher star Alan Ritchson: "I sit back and yawn at Marvel movies"

HQ

We can all agree that Marvel Studios has pumped out far too many far too soulfully mediocre superhero films in recent years. Speaking about this, when Reacher star Alan Ritchson was recently asked by GQ if he would like to play a hero in the Disney comic book universe, his answer was more than clear on the matter. The answer is no.

Alan Ritchson on Marvel Studios' superhero formula:

"Like everybody else, I sit back and yawn at Marvel movies regurgitating comic book stories that we've seen a thousand times because they're the only way studios feel like they can make money. I want to be a solution; I want to do something about it. So I'm using every bit of leverage that I have to create new, compelling stories. That's my mission."