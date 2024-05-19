Reacher returns to Prime Video next year

HQ

We've long suspected that Prime Video's Reacher series will be making a return either later this year or early next year considering how it was a good portion through production in February, but it looks like it is targeting the latter.

Prime Video's Indian X account has published a post that states that "The biggest name in action hits again in 2025" with the Reacher logo underneath. Hopefully this does mean that the show will be back in early 2025, as we're already excited to see what the next chapter of this story will explore.

Are you ready for more Reacher?