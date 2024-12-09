Reacher returns for a third season on February 20, 2025

HQ

Now all of us action-hungry Reacher fans have a concrete date to look forward to. Amazon has namely confirmed that the third season will premiere on February 20 next year on Prime Video. The first three episodes will be released simultaneously, followed by weekly episodes until March 27, and are based on Lee Child's seventh novel, Persuader, in which Jack Reacher goes undercover to rescue a DEA informant held captive by an enemy from his past.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. New cast members include Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as DEA agent Susan Duffy, and Olivier Richters as Paulie, a massive antagonist who challenges Reacher both physically and mentally.

We also already know that a fourth season has been confirmed and given how incredibly successful the series has been, we can probably expect to see Reacher and his muscles return for years to come.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Reacher?