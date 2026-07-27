Reacher gets wrapped up in another conspiracy in Season 4 of Prime Video's TV series

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We're around two weeks away from Prime Video's popular adaptation of the Jack Reacher stories returning, as the Reacher series will be back for its fourth season as soon as August 12. Seeing Alan Ritchson return as the 'man-mountain', this next round of episodes will be back to old tricks, namely seeing Reacher get in over his head when witnessing a bizarre crime, and ultimately then overcoming the odds to bring those responsible to justice.

The premise of this coming season seems to surround Reacher attempting to bring justice to a woman he meets on a subway. This leads to a major conspiracy including journalists, government officials, local police, the FBI, and more getting involved, all of which seem to want Reacher either dead or behind bars.

You can see a trailer for this next season of television below. It's also worth noting it will arrive on August 12 with a multi-episode premiere before offering weekly episodes until September 16, when the season will conclude and the Neagley spin-off will begin airing its episodes.

Likewise, during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Ritchson took to the stage to announce the coming fifth season of Reacher will be based on the 20th novel from Lee Child in the series, with this called "Make Me".