Reacher author believes that Amazon will look to make James Bond spinoffs

It looks like we should begin to accept the fact that James Bond won't be a theatrical only franchise that offers a few hits every decade now that the Amazon MGM Studios stewardship takeover of the franchise is complete.

It's been a while since Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were removed from their positions at the helm of Bond and nothing much of substance has happened yet, besides a director and a writer being named for the next flick. But with Amazon in charge, many expect 007 to face the entertainment expansion that Prime Video and other MGM Studios franchises have experienced, so much so that spinoffs and other non-mainline entries do seem likely.

Author Lee Child, who wrote the Reacher books that are the basis for Prime Video's popular series, also believes that 007 will soon be spun off to appease Amazon's whims, something he explained to BBC Breakfast (thanks, Collider).

When speaking about the Reacher spinoffs that are happening, Child stated: "I'm sure that will happen (with Bond), because what Amazon generally likes to do is, if they get a hit, they want to dominate the entire year with it. And so we can imagine, I expect, a big Bond production once every few years, and then a lot of like Bond origin stories, a (Miss) Moneypenny spin-off ... whatever it will be happening."

Do you think this will ultimately be the fate of 007?