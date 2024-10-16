Re-live the history of Minecraft with this detailed coffee table book

HQ

Is your coffee table looking a little barren? Are you missing something to tie the room together and add a little bit of extra charisma and charm? If so, Mojang and Penguin Random House books might just have the perfect solution.

Known as The World of Minecraft, this is a hardback book that looks to explore the history of the blocky world and how it went from a one-person project in 2009 to a global sensation with a big-screen, live-action adaptation planned in 2025.

We're told that the book is a "must-have collector's item" and that it's the "definitive account of the game's history, combining exclusive interviews from the Mojang studio and recollections from long-standing members of the gaming community."

The World of Minecraft is available to buy in some places today, and it comes in two variants; a base edition that is simply the hardback book, and a second Special Edition that also includes a numbered edition of the book, a clamshell case, a reversible sleeve, and signed art prints too.

