Minecraft

Re-live the history of Minecraft with this detailed coffee table book

The World of Minecraft is ideal for those who can't get enough of the blocky world.

Is your coffee table looking a little barren? Are you missing something to tie the room together and add a little bit of extra charisma and charm? If so, Mojang and Penguin Random House books might just have the perfect solution.

Known as The World of Minecraft, this is a hardback book that looks to explore the history of the blocky world and how it went from a one-person project in 2009 to a global sensation with a big-screen, live-action adaptation planned in 2025.

We're told that the book is a "must-have collector's item" and that it's the "definitive account of the game's history, combining exclusive interviews from the Mojang studio and recollections from long-standing members of the gaming community."

The World of Minecraft is available to buy in some places today, and it comes in two variants; a base edition that is simply the hardback book, and a second Special Edition that also includes a numbered edition of the book, a clamshell case, a reversible sleeve, and signed art prints too.

Will you be adding The World of Minecraft to your collection?

Minecraft

