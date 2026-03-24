RC Lens opposes the rescheduling of PSG match, questions Ligue 1's neutrality

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Paris Saint-Germain officially asked the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) the postponement of a Ligue 1 match between PSG and Racing Club de Lens on Saturday, April 11, tightly fit between PSG's two Champions League quarter-final games against Liverpool on Wednesday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 14.

But Lens opposes to the change, and sent a statement saying they fear the domestic competition is being "gradually relegated of an adjustment variable at the whim of the European imperatives of some". "One is entitled to wonder when, on its own soil, the league sometimes seems to be relegated to second place behind other ambitions, however legitimate they may be".

Initially, it was reported that Lens was open to the postponement of the match. But the situation changed, and Lens fights against a change that would benefit their rival and would go against their interests.

Currently, Lens is the only one close enough to challenge them the league title. PSG leads Ligue 1 with 60 point, Lens is second with 59 points, but PSG could potentially be four points up as they have played one less match. If Lens wins the duel still scheduled for April 11, the Ligue 1 race could become tighter than anyone predicted. And Lens has other schedules, including semi-final match against Toulouse on April 21 in Coupe de France, a competition where defending champions PSG was eliminated very early.

The final decision of the potential rescheduling of the match between PSG and Lens will ultimately depend on the LFP.