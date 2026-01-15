Razer's Project Ava will let you design your own AI companion and choose your favourite LLM

HQ

While it was unveiled last year, at CES this year we got a closer look at Razer's Project Ava. Ava is a desktop companion that uses AI chat models to bring a holographic figure to life. From helping you increase your K/D in-game to choosing what shirt really makes your eyes pop, Ava can help with a myriad of tasks, and is customisable to your liking.

Right now, Ava has a few base options for its appearance, but product marketing manager Justin Chen told us at CES that more will be available when this concept fully launches. "We also want to give folks the option to create their own custom avatars," Chen said. "As well as third-party partnerships to bring licensed characters, so you have characters that you're familiar with inside of our little hologram here."

Faker is one such character that Razer has already integrated into Ava. If you're wondering if you'll be able to use your favourite AI LLM with Ava, Chen confirmed the product is LLM-agnostic. "We are gonna give users the option to choose the LLM of their choice They'll be able to drop, you know pick it from a drop-down or something like that So you can switch between Grok or you know ChatGPT, whichever you prefer."

If you want to get a closer look at Ava for yourself, check out the video below: