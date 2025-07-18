Razer's Pokémon collaboration spans four Kanto-themed items

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the teaser that revealed Razer and The Pokémon Company would be teaming up for an array of themed and branded items. At that time, we noted that it most likely would span products that featured Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and obviously Pikachu, and it turns out that was spot on.

The full collection has been revealed and shows that it has a big focus on Kanto pocket monsters. The three starters and the poster electric mouse star on a line of gadgets that include a keyboard, a mouse, a mouse pad, and headphones. In total, you can get Pokémon-themed versions of the following:



Razer BlackWidow V4



Razer Kraken V4



Razer Cobra



Razer Gigantus V2 M



You can buy the items on the Razer Store today for a slightly more premium price tag than if you were to buy the standard non-themed versions of each device.

