Razer's new gaming chair syncs up with over 300 games

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Razer's new premium gaming chair, Razer Soma Chroma, is its first to feature integrated lighting. It can even sync up with over 300 games, as reported by Tweak Town.

Razer Soma Chroma is a wireless RGB gaming chair. It has Razer Chroma RGB Reactive Game Lighting built into the headrest, which is a pair of RGB lighting strips that synchronize with your PC and react to the on-screen action in over 300 integrated Razer Chroma-supported games. There is also a range of pre-sets and it is fully customizable through the Razer Synapse app.

Of course we can't do without touch controls integrated in the fabric on the top of the headrest, with the built-in Control Panel offering quick access to lighting modes, brightness settings, and switching between PC (2.4 GHz) and mobile (Bluetooth) modes.

Razer Soma Chroma has a reinforced steel frame and wheelbase for durability, up to 155 degrees of recline for relaxation and productivity, and a built-in ergonomic lumbar arch to support posture and reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions. The seat cushion is made from Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam that's built to maintain firm support during prolonged sitting. Power for the Razer Soma Chroma is delivered via USB-C, which can connect to a wall socket or a power bank to minimise cable clutter.