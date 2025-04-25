Razer's latest mouse is meant to be used vertically

HQ

Razer has presented a slate of new gaming mice options, and one of them is a very eye-catching and surprising innovation. Because the technology company has announced its first vertical mouse, with this being a device that is meant to be used upright and regarded as a step forward in ergonomics.

Officially, it's called the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, and it sits at a 71.7-degree angle that is meant to reflect the grip and natural feeling of a handshake. The idea is that this reduces the strain put on a user, all while the extended thumb rest further looks to keep the hand relaxed and the base aims to lead to smoother movements.

There is also a more traditional Pro Click V2 model that sits at a more usual 30-degree angle. It's also designed with ergonomics in mind, but not as aggressively as the vertical alternative.

Both mice are also integrated with artificial intelligence systems through Razer Prompt Master, which claims to "streamline the prompt creation process" and "enables users to quickly rephrase, summarize, and craft personalized prompts with minimal disruption to their workflow."

The mice have launched today and are available to snag on the Razer Store for $120 and $100, respectively.