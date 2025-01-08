Razer's latest Blade 16 is its thinnest gaming laptop ever

HQ

As part of CES, Razer has made a few exciting announcements. Between a heated and cooled gaming chair and an AI gaming companion, the hardware maker has also presented a look at the latest generation of Blade 16 laptops.

This new model is looking to shake things up a tad by being the thinnest gaming laptop that Razer has ever made. It's claimed to be just 0.59" thick, which is 32% thinner that its predecessor, all while featuring a bunch of promising improvements too.

We're told that this 2025 Blade 16 uses Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs matched up with AMD Ryzen 9 AI CPUs for immense performance despite its small form-factor. This is then enhanced even further with a vapor chamber cooling solution that intends to keep the laptop running at high-efficiency, and it even has a quality display that runs at QHD+ at a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, all while offering a 0.2 ms response time, and being an OLED 16" panel at the same time.

The new Blade 16 will even use a new keyboard that features a 1.5 mm travel for 50% more travel for an enhanced typing experience, ultimately meaning that this device gives you more of pretty much everything despite being significantly thinner.

Razer has promised that this new Blade 16 will start selling in Q1, and the exact pricing of the device has yet to be confirmed.