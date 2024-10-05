Razer's Kraken V4 Pro is for those looking to enhance their immersion efforts

HQ

Gaming headsets can be so much more than simple audio vessels these days. Razer is looking to affirm and prove this for itself, all through its latest truly premium device that is known as the Kraken V4 Pro.

This headset uses top quality audio drivers to deliver amazing sound, but then matches that up with Razer Sensa HD Haptics to add an extra dimension to your gameplay experience. On top of this is Razer Chroma-enabled RGB features and connectivity options with a dedicated OLED Control Hub, giving you even more control over how you listen to audio.

To learn more about the Kraken V4 Pro, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the headset.