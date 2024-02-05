Razer's Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard wants to give you the competitive edge

HQ

Razer has a massive list of keyboards as part of its portfolio, and recently it expanded that range with a Pro model for the Huntsman V3. This device is looking to get the edge on the competition by having a huge focus on speed and responsiveness, with Razer going as far as to saying that it operates at "unfair speeds". To see whether this holds true, we've got our hands on the device for the latest episode of Quick Look.

Be sure to catch the episode below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the Huntsman V3 Pro and how it compares to the competition.