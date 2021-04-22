Razer's Green Fund initiative invests in bamboo toilet paper

You're watching Advertisements

Today is Earth Day, and Razer is celebrating by announcing their Razer Green Fund initiative, having a total of $50 million to invest, has chosen The Nurturing Co as their first investment.

While The Nurturing Co might not be very well known, they have created Bambooloo, plastic free, single use bamboo toilet paper.

This is a part of Razers 10-year GoGreen sustainability plan that includes Razer converting to 100% renewable Energy in 2025, and being 100% Carbon neutral in 2030. A lot of Razer's own products have already been used in this campaign, including the Sneki Snek, which went from preserving 100,000 to 1 million trees at hyper speed, and the Kanagawa Wave Apparel collection of clothing made from recovered marine plastics was sold out in hours.

The entire investment fund will be handled by Razer's corporate venture department and in a press release, Razer says it will be "an integral part of Razer's strategic investment activities".

"Since the announcement of our 10-year sustainability roadmap, Razer has been inundated with requests on how startups can accelerate their own green initiatives, the Razer Green Fund was set up to empower start-ups with positive intentions to further their ambitions."

- Patricia Liu, Chief of Staff at Razer

Razer's ambitions are clear from the press release as it states

"Falling under the Green Investments vertical, the Razer Green Fund will seek to foster a green mindset amongst Razer's community of youth, millennials, and Gen Z via selective strategic investments. These investments aim to accelerate sustainability companies, with a focus on renewable energy, carbon and plastic management. Through the Razer Green Fund, startups can confidently deliver innovative technology that would help shape the world for future generations."

The investment in to the Bambooloo toilet paper also means that Razer internally will switch to this brand, starting with their South East Asian and Malaysian offices.

Bamboo grows at an incredible rate, and requires 90% less water and produces 70% less carbon than a tree, this means that an average family of four indirectly saves the use of 30,000 litres of water by switching to bamboo based toilet paper. Bambooloo does offer other home care products as well.

Are you ready for bamboo toilet paper?