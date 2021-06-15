Razer's E3 presentation included an AMD Razer Blade 14, a brutal charger and the world's first THX PC monitor

After a brief introduction, Razer went straight for the important stuff, the hardware.

The all- aluminium Blade 14 features the unlocked 8-core 16-thread AMD 5900HX, and 100 watts of TGP, which means up to RTX3080, which can be combined with a up Quad HD 165Hz display with 100% DCI-P3, while still keeping the compact form of a 14" laptop, and per-key RGB back lit keys and THX Spatial sound is standard.

"When we introduced the Blade 14 in 2013, Razer challenged the industry to think bigger, yet smaller," said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer's Systems Business Unit. "The original Blade 14 revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape, earned laptop of the decade, and brought us to where we are today. The new Blade 14 aims to shake up the industry once again by combining Razer's decade worth of experience in crafting ultra-compact and high-end gaming machines with the power and efficiency of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. We are thrilled to bring the ultimate mobile gaming experience to gamers with the Razer Blade 14.

The cooling comes with a new next-gen vapor chamber cooling system and up to 12 hours of battery life, all the ports you need, and a height of just 0.66".

Pricing starts at 1.999.99 Euro.

The Razer USB-C GaN Charger will set you back 179.99 Euro, and gives you Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger that provides 130 watts for two USB-C and two USB-A ports, enabling you to power laptops, phones and tablets from the same charger. The use of Gallium Nitride also provides a more compact charger with reduced risk of over-heating than conventional chargers.

The Raptor 27 is the worlds first THX certified PC monitor, 165Hz, 1ms, wide angle QHD IPS panel that has passed more than 400 tests to land it the THX image certification for correct image reproduction. It comes with both Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR400 and both DP 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, USB-C with support for DP 1.4 and 2x USB-A 3.2.

The design is matte-black with a forged aluminium base with RGB, cable management channels and "high-end texture" fabric on the back side. The RGB is, of course, a part of Razer's Chroma RGB ECO system like everything else. A Raptor VESA adaptor also exists that is backward compatible with the first Raptor model.

The Raptor 27 goes on sale Q3 for $999.99 and €99.99 for the adapter.

The Project Hazel mask will be a reality, and will feature a replaceable filter. It will be available by Q4.