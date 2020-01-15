Razer's Deathadder V2 and Basilisk V2 specs detailed

The latest iteration of one of if not the best-selling gaming mouse, the Razer Deathadder, is here. With 10 million sold over 30 different variations, it certainly is popular.

The new mouse is very much the same as we know, designed for medium to large hands, with focus on palm grip users and ergonomic design.

The V2 features a new sweat-resistant coating and rubberized side grips, and perhaps more crucial, an improved mouse wheel with lower resistance. At 82 grams, it is still a light mouse, without being too light.

The main event here is the Focus+ Optical Sensor, featuring the highest sensor specifications on the market, according to Razer. Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-Off and Motion Sync provide what Razer claims is "pixel-perfect aim".

The contacts inside the mouse is the Razer Optical Mouse Switch, using infrared light beams to actuate clicks faster and more reliably than traditional switches, with a rating of 70 million clicks. The cable, on the other hand, is upgraded to the flexible Razer Speedflex that claims less drag, less snagging, and less friction.

The Deathadder V2 has 8 programmable buttons, that can also be fitted with secondary functions via Hypershift, found in the Synapse 3 software. There is also on-board memory, and storage of five profiles, and of course, RGB in the form of Razer Chroma.

The Razer Basilisk V2 has been upgraded just like the Deathadder. It has 11 programmable buttons, customizable scroll wheel resistance, and a multifunction paddle. Hypershift also works on the Basilisk V2, making the number of functional buttons 22. The underside is fitted with PTFE mouse feed and the Razer Speedflex Cable.