Razer's Blade 16 makes history by offering the world's first OLED 240 Hz 16-inch display on a laptop

HQ

Back at CES, Razer lifted the curtain on the new iteration of the Blade 16 laptop, and this iteration blew many away as it featured a display that offered OLED graphics at 16-inches in size and at a 240 Hz refresh rate - which was a world's first for a gaming laptop. Of course, it also featured a slate of modern hardware improvements and upgrades beyond that too.

With CES now behind us, we've got our hands on this updated Blade 16 model, and to see how it shapes up in practice, and to learn a little more about the product and Magnus' brief early thoughts about, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.