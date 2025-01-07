Razer's Ava AI: The ultimate gaming wingman or just plain cheating?

HQ

CES 2025 has brought an interesting contender to the gaming scene: Razer's Project Ava. This AI bot is designed to be your very own "gaming copilot," offering real-time advice while you play. It's like having a coach in your ear, but instead of a professional guiding you, it's an AI pulling from a mix of community wisdom and pro-player insights. Ava's got your back with tips on everything from item purchases to gameplay strategies. Sounds like a dream, right? But the question remains—where's the line between helpful advice and straight-up cheating?

Project Ava works by analysing your game, spitting out personalised tips, and offering post-match analysis. It even helps with single-click game optimisation, which might sound like magic for anyone who's ever struggled to adjust settings mid-game. But here's the catch: some might argue that having an AI constantly whispering in your ear could take the "game" out of gaming. Is it really fair to have an AI guide you through every move while you're in a competitive match?

The big debate now is whether this kind of assistance crosses into the realm of cheating. After all, we don't mind looking at guides for games like League of Legends, so what's the difference when a bot is telling us exactly what to do? While Ava could certainly help you improve in solo play, how would it feel if someone used it in a competitive multiplayer match?

What do you think—would you welcome Ava as your ultimate gaming sidekick, or would it make you feel like you're cheating the system?