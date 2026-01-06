Razer's AI gaming assistant now has a physical body

HQ

If there's a single theme running through CES 2026, it's that AI is trying very hard to feel more real, and that it doesn't want to stay trapped inside screens anymore.

Razer's latest version of Project Ava leans directly into that idea by giving its AI gaming assistant a physical form, turning what was once background software into something that sits right next to your screen.

Now, Project Ava acts like a backseat gamer, offering advice and suggestions while you play. Instead of popping up as an overlay on your monitor, the new version lives inside a small desktop device with a clear shell, as you can see in the video below.

Inside is an animated character that talks, reacts, and offers tips in real time, making the experience feel more like gaming with a companion than consulting a tool. Razer also says these characters will be customizable, with different personalities and even influencer-inspired options.

Whether that sounds helpful or mildly annoying probably depends on the player. There's still no release date, but Project Ava fits neatly into that broader CES trend: AI stepping out of the background and into our physical spaces, and asking us whether we actually want the company. What do you think about this new version of Project Ava?