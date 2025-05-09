Razer wants to replace your headset with a seat cushion...?

HQ

Razer loves to create and launch quirky innovations that surprise its fans. Between transparent face masks, heated gaming chairs, AI gaming companions, the list goes on. Now, Razer is looking to build on this with a brand new audio innovation.

It's known as the Clio and it's a seat cushion that delivers THX Spatial Audio to immerse the user without the need of a headset. It transmits audio wirelessly and can work alongside Synapse 4 to pair with any additional speakers you may have for your setup to make a full bodied audio profile despite not requiring an established headset.

Razer states: "The Razer Clio represents a significant advancement in gaming audio technology, offering a versatile and immersive solution for gamers seeking high-quality sound without the limitations of traditional headsets. With its innovative design and commitment to sustainability, the Razer Clio is set to redefine the gaming audio experience."

The Clio is on sale right now in the US, for the quite steep price of $229.99.

