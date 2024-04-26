LIVE
      Razer Viper V3 Pro still manages some impressive performance in a lightweight chassis

      Even after losing a few grams, it doesn't seem like Razer has sacrificed much.

      HQ

      Razer is constantly chasing better, more efficient performance with its PC gaming accessories, and the latest example of that is the Viper V3 Pro. A mouse that is six grams lighter than its predecessor, the Viper V3 Pro still has some great performance.

      90 hours of wireless battery life, support for an 8,000 hertz polling rate, and complete with Razer's own ergonomic design, it is surprising this mouse offers so much in such a light package. It doesn't even opt for the honeycomb design.

      However, not everything is excellent with the Viper V3 Pro. Check out the Quick Look below for our full thoughts, and keep an eye out for our full review dropping soon.

      HQ


