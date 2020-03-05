Razer Viper Mini is here and it' smaller, lighter and cheaper

If you think the normal Razer Viper is too big, too heavy or too pricy, Razer has got you covered. The new Mini version of the mouse is just 61 grams, 90% the size for the normal Viper, priced at 50 Euro, but then adds underglow to the product. The mouse "feet" are made from PTFE - the same stuff your non-stick pans are coated with.

It comes with an 8500 DPI / 300 IPS sensor in form of the Pixart 3359, and fist perfectly for those with small hands or a narrow claw grip. It measures just 53.5mm in width, 118.3 mm in length, and 38.3mm in height.

It still uses Omron optical switches with a lightning-fast 0.2millisecond response time, and has Chroma RGB lighting and comes with the non-drag Speedflex cable, and six programmable buttons.