Razer Viper 8K, the world's fastest gaming mouse at 8000Hz polling rate

You're watching Advertisements

Razer has announced their new proprietary Razer HyperPolling Technology, which will debut in the new Razer Viper 8K mouse, claimed to be the world's first esports gaming mouse with true 8000Hz polling rate. The new 8000Hz polling rate will be "ushering in a new era of gaming responsiveness, speed, and reliability."

Most gaming mice support polling rates of up to 1000Hz, and little consideration has been given to the frequency at which clicks and the positional data can be transmitted to the PC. "With faster PCs and higher refresh rate monitors, higher polling rates can eliminate annoying micro-stutters, significantly improving gameplay performance when a fraction of a second can be the difference between winning or losing."

"Latency is a very important part of gameplay that significantly affects the overall gaming experience - and yet, it is overlooked by many companies that focused for too long on increasing DPI," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit. "Unlike DPI, lower latency benefits everyone from casual to professional players by shaving off important milliseconds from the overall reaction time. "During our testing and development process with a large pool of competitive players and mouse enthusiasts, many reported significantly smoother and more responsive input when using the HyperPolling Technology featured in the new Viper 8K esports gaming mouse."

The Viper 8K can send up to eight times more data each second, effectively reducing input delay from 1ms to just 1/8th of a millisecond.

Specs

• True 8000Hz (0.125ms) polling rate

• True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

• Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

• 2nd-gen Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

• True ambidextrous design with ultra-durable integrated rubber side grips

• 100% PTFE mouse feet

• Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

• On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

• Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

• Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customisable colour options

• 7+1 programmable buttons

• Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customisation

• Razer Synapse 3 enabled

• 1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable

• 126.73 mm / 4.99 in (Length) X 57.6 mm / 2.27 in (Width) X 37.81 mm / 1.49 in (Height)

• Approximate weight: 71 g / 2.5 oz (Excluding cable)

Price: 90 Euro