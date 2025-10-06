Razer unveils new Cinnamoroll peripherals

HQ

Razer and Sanrio are teaming up once more, and this time we're getting a new line of Cinnamoroll merchandise. While Cinnamoroll might not have the popularity of Hello Kitty, the adorable, long-eared character has been around for almost 25 years and has accrued quite the fanbase.

Cinnamoroll's Razer collection (via BleedingCool) features a special edition Razer Kraken V4 X, a Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless, a Razer Cobra, and Razer Gigantus V2 all with the signature Cinnamoroll baby blue colouring. The character also features on all the peripherals, so anyone who enters your gamer den knows what you're reppin.

These items will be sold exclusively on Razer's website and via the US retailer Target. The Cinnamoroll keyboard will cost you $119.99, with the Kraken V4 headset priced at $109.99. On the cheaper side, the Cobra mouse with a Cinnamoroll look costs $59.99, and you can pick up the Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat for $29.99.

This is an ad: