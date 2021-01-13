Razer unveils new Blade laptops with RTX 30 series graphics and faster displays

You're watching Advertisements

The new Razer Blade models have launched, offering up to RTX3080 MaxQ, now in its third generation. This means better power management, more shared bandwidth, better acoustics and better battery life.

The Blade 15 Advanced Model will be available with 15.6" display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 240Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Ultra HD OLED at 60Hz. The Blade Pro 17 will come in 17.3" display options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, and Ultra HD at 120Hz.

"The new Razer Blade line is the best place for gamers to play the next generation of games. Our new line features the latest graphics technology, giving gamers the most immersive experience available. With the fastest displays on the market and one of our smallest chassis ever, gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay anywhere and everywhere. Simply put: The Razer Blades are the ultimate way to play," said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer Systems business unit.

The Blade Pro 17 is still one of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market, measuring 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm, making suitable as a mobile desktop replacement.

They both come with USB-C and HDMI 2.1, as well as a UHS-III SD card reader, so users can connect to anything, without hunting for a dongle. The keyboards are powered by Razer Chroma RGB that can be customised for productivity or gaming with front-facing speakers flanking the sides.

In addition, Razer Blade users will get THX Spatial Audio over any analogue headphones or the device speakers. Internally, the laptops feature expansive storage and memory options, up to 1TB and 32GB respectively, to keep up with the rise of demanding games and creative applications.

Blade 15 starts at 1799.99 Euro, and the Blade Pro 17 at 2399.99 Euro.