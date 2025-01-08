Razer unveils gaming chair with temperature control

HQ

Razer's Project Arielle, showcased at CES 2025, introduces a gaming chair like no other. Still in the concept stage, it features a temperature control system that lets you adjust the heat or coolness of the seat. You can either warm up with temperatures reaching up to 30°C or enjoy a refreshing chill, with cooling temperatures as low as 5°C below ambient levels. The chair also comes equipped with bladeless fans, a touch screen for easy temperature adjustments, and mood lighting that changes with the temperature setting.

Would you like to have a chair like this?