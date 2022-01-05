Razer unveils a modular gaming desk and a haptic chair

HQ

We've seen them introducing powerful gaming laptops and smartwatches at this year's CES, but Razer's most innovative announcement was yet to happen. We're talking about Project Sophia and Enki Pro HyperSense, the more futuristic products the company has just made official.

Project Sophia is a holodeck-like gaming desk, one that has you moving and touching different apps and parameters Star Trek-style. Advertised as "the world's first true gaming desk concept", it actually consists of a glass modular table for users to be able to customise and streamline their workflow, be that pure work or joy:

"From being a pure office productivity set-up through to a gaming, streaming or editing suite, each use has a host of extra peripherals and devices to enhance and improve that experience".

The desk can be attached up to 13 modules such as additional displays, monitoring tools, tablets or touch screens (or perhaps a cup warmer?), which might come in handy for creative artists, content creators and hardcore gamers. The table comes with its own processing power provided by Intel and Nvidia, which comes magnetically snapped underneath the glass table so that it can be rearranged or detached. Also included is the 65-inch OLED screen for the virtual graphical elements.

The all-in-one customisable Project Sophia desk.

The Enki Pro HyperSense, on the other hand, is your regular gaming chair in appearance, but then it comes equipped with D-BOX's haptic technology to make you feel games and movies in a more immersive expression. The provider, known for its simracing and theatre solutions, gives high-fidelity haptic feedback by means of an engine simulating vibrations, textures, and movement, which causes up to 1G-Force shakes and 1.5 inches of seat tilt.

"But, which games and movies will make my chair move?" According to the manufacturers, the HyperSense model will support 2,200 titles natively, including Forza Horizon 5 or Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while others will translate controller, keyboard and mouse inputs to the chair.

No price has been given for any of the products, but which innovation excites you the most?