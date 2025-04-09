Razer stopped selling some computers in the US as a consequence of the tariffs

Dansk
The tariffs imposed by the US government continue to have consequences for Americans, and a recent confirmation of this comes from The Verge, which now reports that Razer has stopped several products from being sold in the US.
This includes the high-performance laptop model Blade 16 and several others, whose product pages now lack a price and are only labeled with a "notify me" button. However, if you go to the corresponding page in Canada and other countries, you can see prices and buy your computer.
Razer themselves won't comment on what they think of the tariffs, but we note that Nintendo also recently made a similar decision when they stopped pre-orders of Switch 2.