Razer starts production with recycled materials

HQ

Razer has for some years been way ahead of the competition in regards to recycling.

This year they have got more certifications for their process, but perhaps most important, has been experimenting with the use of recycled materials in product manufacturing.

Two products already are available. The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed gaming mouse contains 40% recycled materials, the Razer Ornata V3, ergonomic clicky gaming keyboard, has at least 20% recycled materials.

With these successful integrations of recycled materials, both products meet the strict criteria to achieve the UL 2809 ECOLOGO label, an independently verified ecolabel certification from the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, UL Solutions.

Razer is now pushing the program out to encompass an even wider range of products, for all its core PC peripheral launches from the start of 2024 and onwards.