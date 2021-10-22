Razer shows off the Zephyr smart mask

HQ

Previously known as Project Hazel, the active Smart Mask with RGB and N95 filtration has been finally revealed. While it retains most of its original features and design, improvements have been made since it was revealed to the public.

The mask comes with dual active intake fans that ensures active air circulation, stopping you from fighting to breathe through the replaceable filters. In order to improve battery life and ensure the fans stay active, the voice-module had to be removed, at Gamereactor we hope that a high-end version with larger battery and the voice-amp module will come to market at some point, as we had been looking forward to cosplaying as Bane.

The entire face is sealed of with a dual strap design combined with a silicone layer that ensures a tight but comfortable fit. Both head straps are adjustable. The final design is also lighter and with more air circulation via a third passive air chamber and bigger valves than the original design to help out those that have to wear a mask for an extended time.

When it comes to looks, the combination of transparent front, RGB lights and anti-fog coating seems to be the first such product on the market. With 8 hours of battery, you should have plenty of power to keep your RGB going.

The mask comes with 3 sets of filters, lasting 9 days at a price of $99.99. Far cheaper than we had feared.