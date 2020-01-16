Razer shows off new Kishi controller for Android

During this year's CES in Las Vegas we got a good look at a number of Razer products, and three of them ended up in the product demonstration that you can see below. During the demo, we talked to Alex from Razer about some interesting tech solutions, most notably the Kishi controller for Android devices, which adjusts to fit the size of your phone, among other things.

During the interview, we also found out more about Arctech Pro phone case, which actively cools your phone while you play, and the man from Razer also showed us the Sila 5G Home Router.