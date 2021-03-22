Razer sets its sight on becoming carbon neutral and even greener

You're watching Advertisements

Gaming-giant Razer has regularly had its products featured on Gamereactor, but today it has announced something a bit different. In a new press release, the company has announced that it will be investing heavily into making the company and its products more environmentally sustainable going forward.

More specifically, the company is planning to transition all of its offices to 100% renewable energy by 2025, while all of its products will use recycled or recyclable materials by 2030. Finally, Razer as a whole plans to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

All of this comes on the heels of company launching the Sneki Snek campaign previously, where fans could buy a company mascot in plushie-form to support the conservation of trees. So far this has resulted in approximately 170.000 trees being saved, and the success has made the company raise the goals for the campaign, meaning it now aims to save 1.000.000 trees by way of Sneki Snek.

"Through our #GoGreenWithRazer campaign led by our Sneki Snek mascot, the Razer community has been insanely supportive and passionate," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer Co-Founder and CEO. "Awareness of how we impact the environment is incredibly important. Hence, Razer has planned out a sustainability roadmap to continue fighting environmental and climate changes. We're determined to make the world a better place for all of its citizens to game and live in."