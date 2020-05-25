Razer reveals the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020)

You watching Advertisements

Razer markets its new Razer Blade Pro 17 as "built for professional gamers, designers and game developers" - which is Razer's way of saying that it comes with both 4K 120Hz and 1080p 300Hz display options.

The brain of it all is an 8-core Intel 10th gen i7-10875H CPU, and it comes with options up to an RTX 2080 Super graphics card. All of it is contained within a slim 0.78"x10.24"x15.5" metal chassis.

The new 300Hz panel is being hailed as "retina-shattering", and is described by Razer as follows: "The new 300Hz refresh rate display is the ideal choice for every esports pro needing to practice while on the road and every enthusiast wanting to gain the competitive advantage. The increased refresh rate keeps visual sharp and clean in fast-paced sequences making enemies easier to see and text easier to read."

The 17.3" 1080p panel covers 100% sRGB, comes custom-calibrated, and the display is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

Creators get the option of grabbing a unit with a 4K 120Hz touch-display, with 100% Adobe RGB coverage, which should cover all needs for photo and video editing down to the last pixel.

The new Intel 8-core i7-10875H processor is able to go to 5.1 GHz, combined with the Super series of RTX cards. This will according to Razer provide a 25% performance increase.

For cooling, it uses a vapour chamber system coupled with a dual-fan active system for increasing air-flow.

Connection-wise it offers multiple different options with a UHS-III SD card reader, a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations.

A new keyboard has been created, with an extended right shift key and half-size directional keys. Per-key illumination is to be expected with full Chroma RGB backlighting.

It sounds fantastic, and you can get one right now, provided that you have the money for it as the starting price for this beast is set at €2,899.