Razer reveals new Gengar headset

HQ

If you're into spooky season but don't quite like anything that could actually scare you, then perhaps you'll want to take a look at Razer's new ghostly headset. Inspired by the Pokémon Gengar, the new Razer Kraken Kitty V2 headset has fans clamouring for somewhere to buy it.

Unfortunately, the headset is currently only on display in China, but Razer has asked fans where the accessory should appear next. Considering how popular this headset would be if it went global, we can expect to see some sort of bigger launch soon.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 currently is listed for £99.99 on Razer's site, but this special edition version is likely to go for a bit more. It features pointed purple ears on top, a Gengar frill in the middle, and a lovely purple design.

This is an ad: