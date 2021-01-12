Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Razer reveals new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally

The new chair comes with a deployable 60" "full surround" OLED display, and plenty of chroma RGB lights.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Razer has revealed a new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally. While it's still in a concept stage, Razer has managed to take gaming chairs to a whole new level.

The chair, currently known as Project Brooklyn, takes "immersion in gaming" to a whole new level. It features a deployable 60" "full surround" OLED display, 4D armrests, Hypersense tactile feedback and a carbon fibre bucket seat with "superior ergonomics", and yes, it has chroma RGB lights.

We asked for a price, but were unable to get anything useful other than a very unofficial, off the records "not cheap".

Razer reveals new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally
Razer reveals new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literallyRazer reveals new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy