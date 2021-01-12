Razer reveals new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally

You're watching Advertisements

Razer has revealed a new gaming chair that will blow you away - almost literally. While it's still in a concept stage, Razer has managed to take gaming chairs to a whole new level.

The chair, currently known as Project Brooklyn, takes "immersion in gaming" to a whole new level. It features a deployable 60" "full surround" OLED display, 4D armrests, Hypersense tactile feedback and a carbon fibre bucket seat with "superior ergonomics", and yes, it has chroma RGB lights.

We asked for a price, but were unable to get anything useful other than a very unofficial, off the records "not cheap".