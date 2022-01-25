Cookies

Razer releases Hello Kitty gadgets

There will be chairs, headphones, mice, keyboards, to look forward to.

The gaming world just got a little more pink and fluffy, as Razer, the company behind countless gaming-related products, has partnered with Sanrio, the owner of Hello Kitty. Together, they're releasing a brand new collection of Razer x Kitty gear for gamers who want more bubblegum colours in their lives. We can expect chairs, headphones, mice and keyboards and much more.

Getting the urge to invest in some Hello Kitty gear?

