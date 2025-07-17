Razer reboots Core X eGPU with Thunderbolt 5

HQ

Razer has unveiled the Core X V2, its revamped external GPU (eGPU) enclosure, priced at US $349.99/€350, and expected to launch soon. The Core X V2 marks a major leap forward as Razer's first eGPU chassis with Thunderbolt 5 support, offering up to 80 Gbps bandwidth and 140 W USB‑PD charging over a single Thunderbolt 5 cable; it also retains backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4.

Inside, it's designed to host full-sized four‑slot PCIe Gen 4 GPUs from both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon lines, fitting alongside a standard ATX power supply (not included) within a ventilated steel chassis cooled by a 120 mm fan. However, unlike the prior Core X Chroma, this version omits a built-in PSU, USB ports, Ethernet, and RGB lighting-users supply their own PSU and, if needed, a separate Thunderbolt 5 dock for extra connectivity

Targeted at gamers and creators with Thunderbolt-enabled laptops or USB‑4 handhelds, the Core X V2 simplifies setup via plug-and-play use. Still, with extra costs for PSU, GPU, and docking, its value compared to all-in-one rivals may vary.

