Razer launching new gaming chair, lightbar and USB-dock

HQ

Razer has for some time worked on something called Sensa, a "HD haptics" system that will be integrated in to "Project Esther" - a cushion for your gaming chair that features wideband haptics, with 16 actuators and controlled wirelessly via Razer HyperSpeed,. Its attached with straps so that you can use it with almost any gaming or office chair.

We have previously written about the new Razer Blade laptops of 2024, but besides upgrades to newest CPU and GPU, they feature Calman Verified high refresh rate OLED displays, MiniLED's is also available, just as some models have Intel 14900HX, some have AMD 8945HS CPU. There is now also extended battery warranty.

A new 11-port USB-C dock is also available that even includes 85 Watt charging, micro SD card slot and gigabit ethernet. Compatible with Mac as well.

Iskur V2 gaming chair is according to Razer made with input from both eSports players and ergonomic experts alike. It has a 6D lumbar support system, and Razer promises that the chair adjusts and adapts to your body and weight, giving it a sense of a tailored fit. It does cost a bit of money, 700 Euro or £600 to be exact.

Aether Monitor Light bar is, well, a light bar for your monitor. Its has both front- and rear facing LED's and can go for a warm white or RGB. It also supports Matter besides Razers own Gamer Room app and is priced at 150 Euro or around £130.