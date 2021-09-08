Razer launching Halo Infinite gear with exclusive cosmetics

HQ

HQ

It was supposed to launch last year in November, but was severely delayed by 13 months. On December 8, it's finally time to play a brand new adventure with Master Chief when Halo Infinite launches for both PC and Xbox.

This does of course mean a whole lot of marketing initiatives and partnering with different brands, and now Razer has revealed that they will indeed have a series of Halo Infinite themed products for PC and Xbox. All of them also includes a consumable or an exclusive skin for the game, either weapons or armour.

We can look forward to a headset (Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox), a mouse (Razer DeathAdder V2), a keyboard (Razer BlackWidow V3) and finally a RGB mouse mat (Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma) with stunning design from the Halo series. Head over this way to read more about them and check out the included DLC. All of these peripherals launch in October.

It should be mentioned that these aren't the only Halo themed gear being released this fall. During Gamescom in August, there was also an Xbox Series X unit as well as an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 with Halo motives revealed. Both of these arrives on November 15 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved.