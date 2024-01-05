Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Razer launches world's first 240Hz OLED display in new gaming laptop

The new 16" Blade 16 will feature a 0.2 ms OLED display and the Blade 18 4K 165Hz

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

To no surprise, CES 2024 will introduce the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops from Razer.

The Blade 16 features a 240Hz 16", 0.2ms OLED display with 2560x1600 resolution, HDR TrueBlack 500 and a 1M:1 contrast ratio.

For those that need a larger screen, the Blade 18 gaming laptop features the world's first 4K 165Hz 18" display with a 3ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 colour space in a 16:10 format.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil these world-first display technologies at CES 2024. The collaboration with Samsung Display on the Blade 16 and our commitment to delivering the best visual experience with the Blade 18 represent a new era in gaming laptops,"
said Travis Furst, Head of the Notebook and Accessories Division at Razer.

Prices and further specs are currently unavailable.

Razer launches world's first 240Hz OLED display in new gaming laptop


Loading next content