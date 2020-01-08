Razer launches new cloud influenced hardware

CES 2020 in Las Vegas is happening right now as of writing and we're on location, checking out all of the latest pieces of tech in person. One of the hardware giants showing off new tech is Razer, which has shown its interest in the cloud gaming industry.

Razer's Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers for Android or iOS are claimed to be of a low-latency design and are built using the Razer Junglecat as a reference in order to hit the right level of compact yet ergonomic form.

The cloud compatible controller is fitted with clickable analogue controls and thumbsticks on both sides and outfitted with a universal fit, courtesy of Gamevice. While Razer claims it is compatible with most smartphones, there will, of course, be models that are not compatible.

The actual connection between controller and phone is done via either USB-C or through a Lightning connection and also has pass-through to the charging port to allow for simultaneous gaming and charging.

While the controller is made with Cloud gaming in mind, it also supports any existing native titles that support mobile controllers.

Keeping with the cloud influence, Razer also revealed the Sila 5G Home Router which is designed to provide the lowest-possible latency connection to, and between, all your stationary hardware as well as mobile gaming devices in your home utilizing their own FasTrack software engine.

It's marketed as having an adaptive bandwidth prioritizing for different applications, with high-speed gaming and streaming in mind. For those that wish nothing but direct access, a Gaming Mode is also available, and let's be honest, that is the one we are going to use the most. A small indicator will tell the user of the current prioritising without the need for accessing the router via software.

Rather surprisingly, Razer has chosen to opt for a built-in rechargeable battery, providing the Sila 5G with the ability to act as a mobile 5G hotspot router. It can be controlled via an app and can prioritize by category or by individual apps.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is the Razer version of Intels NUC 9 Extreme computing platform. Its compact, although not the most compact NUC 9 product, but unlike other NUC based computers, this actually allows full-size graphics cards.

The 10L cabinet is an all-aluminium body with tempered glass on both sides, sporting a vertically mounted GPU and ease of access. Most of the components will be upgradeable, and the specs max out at I9 CPU, 64 GB of RAM, 2x M2 slots and RTX 2080 Super.

Finally, Razer has revealed the Razer Eracing Simulator concept. Working with Fanatec, Vesaro and Synthesis VR amongst others, the hydraulic racing platform is fitted with a steering wheel with paddle shift and s 202-degree projection. It's a modular design, and Simpit has provided 128" custom projection surface, while the Fanatec hardware is made from anodized aluminium and carbon fibre. Even the Harness is used, as it applies pressure to simulate the effects of G-forces when hitting a tight corner or a fast acceleration.