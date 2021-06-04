Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Razer launches cost efficient gaming chair, the Iskur X

It is regarded as "the essential chair for hardcore gaming."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Razer has launched it's more cost efficient gaming chair, the Iskur X. The technology manufacturer calls it "THE ESSENTIAL CHAIR FOR HARDCORE GAMING" - meaning what is standard with the Iskur, comes as optional with the X version, but the base price is heavily reduced.

The chair is said to be "ergonomically sculpted" with " high-density foam, a steel-reinforced body, and multi-layered synthetic leather, the Iskur X is both comfortable and durable."

Iskur X supports up to 136kg, has a sculpted backrest giving support along the curve of the spine. It features a 2D armrest, an angled seat edge, designed to "maximize upper leg and thigh support." It also has multi-function recline.

Optional extras available include the Razer Head Cushion and Razer Lumbar Cushion. They are designed for use with any gaming chair, and not just the Iskur X.

Pricing is €399.00 EUR for the chair, Head Cushion is €49.99 EUR and the Lumbar Cushion is €59.99 EUR

Razer launches cost efficient gaming chair, the Iskur X
Razer launches cost efficient gaming chair, the Iskur X


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy