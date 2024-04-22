Razer Kishi Ultra aims to further blur the lines between console and mobile gaming

HQ

Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly popular and with the games and the technology powering it getting better every day, we're seeing companies explore how they can further blur the lines between mobile and console gaming. For Razer, this comes in the form of the Kishi controller series.

While we've got our mitts on a variety of Kishi systems in the past, on the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Kishi Ultra, which is a controller system that features new ergonomics, haptics, chroma elements, and more, and is looking to be dubbed the "greatest mobile controller ever created."

To see if it lives up to this, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts and opinions on the device.