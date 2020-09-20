Cookies

news

Razer Kishi out now for iPhone

Turn your smartphone into a handheld console, kinda, with the new game gear from Razer.

One of the best solutions for Android gaming for those who want real precision is Razer Kishi. It has been available since earlier this year, and now the hardware specialists have announced that the controller is also coming for iPhone.

This new version of the device has all the bells and whistles of a "real" controller, such as clickable analog sticks and a D-pad, as well as face buttons. This makes it suitable for both Apple Arcade, streaming services for games, and titles that generally benefit from better, more precise controls.

Razer Kishi for iPhone is priced £99.99 / $99.99 USD / €109.99 and can be ordered from Razer.com, Apple.com and all the usual specialist retailers.

