Razer Kishi is a universal controller for Android and it's out now

The Razer Kishi is a new universal controller for Android devices and it's out now, with an iPhone version set to land later this year. The controller, which clamps around your Android device and offers a number of benefits, retails for around £79.99 / 89,99 euros.

As detailed by Razer when announcing the launch of the controller, the Kishi offers "clickable analog thumbsticks, arrays of face and multi-function buttons, and 8-way D-pad. It also comes with two analog triggers and two bumper buttons for a triple-A, console-level gameplay experience anywhere."

On top of that, the controller offers a USB-C connect for low-latency gameplay, and pass-through charging. In fact, as you can see in the attached Quick Look preview, we were recently joined by an old friend who will be familiar to long-time GR readers, as Thomas from Razer visited the studio to give us a closer look at the Kishi.