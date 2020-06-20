Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Razer Kishi is a universal controller for Android and it's out now

What's more, we take a look at the new controller with Thomas from Razer joining us in the studio.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Razer Kishi is a new universal controller for Android devices and it's out now, with an iPhone version set to land later this year. The controller, which clamps around your Android device and offers a number of benefits, retails for around £79.99 / 89,99 euros.

As detailed by Razer when announcing the launch of the controller, the Kishi offers "clickable analog thumbsticks, arrays of face and multi-function buttons, and 8-way D-pad. It also comes with two analog triggers and two bumper buttons for a triple-A, console-level gameplay experience anywhere."

On top of that, the controller offers a USB-C connect for low-latency gameplay, and pass-through charging. In fact, as you can see in the attached Quick Look preview, we were recently joined by an old friend who will be familiar to long-time GR readers, as Thomas from Razer visited the studio to give us a closer look at the Kishi.

Razer Kishi is a universal controller for Android and it's out now


Loading next content