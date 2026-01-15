Razer is the latest partner to make a long-term commitment to EMEA Valorant esports

HQ

Just the other day, we covered how KitKat had expanded its partnership with Riot Games to explore the world of Valorant esports. Following a lengthy period as a key League of Legends partner, the chocolate brand decided to join as a key member of the Valorant Champions Tour and Game Changers circuits in the EMEA region, and now another big name is following suit.

It has been revealed that Razer has joined as a partner for the EMEA VCT and Game Changers scene. The technology maker has signed a lengthy deal that spans not just the 2026 season but also the 2027 season so far, with it enforcing that the Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair will be used on-stage and in coach and co-streaming rooms during the seasons.

There's no word on the value of this deal, but it will mean that Razer is now regarded as the Official Gaming Chair Partner for the men's and women's divisions of the EMEA circuit.