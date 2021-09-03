Razer is launching fabric versions of its Iskur gaming chairs

HQ

The gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has announced that it is bolstering its line-up of Iskur ergonomic gaming chairs, with a new line of fabric versions. The chairs that are made from ultra-soft, spill-resistant fabric are designed to offer the same posture and lumbar support as the regular versions of the Iskur.

The chairs themselves are actually now available to purchase from Razer, and come in two sizes, including regular and XL (designed for users up to a height of 6' 8" and up to 396lbs), and is the next move by Razer to provide its customers with more options when it comes to selecting a chair that fits their interests.

As for how much the Razer Iskur Fabrics will cost, the regular version will retail for €549.99, with the XL costing €649.99. This means that despite the differences in material, the fabric and regular Razer Iskurs will be retailing for the same price. The Razer Iskur X will remain as the cheapest version of the chair.

You can take a look at the full range of Iskur products over here.